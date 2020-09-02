IIT Delhi sets up AI school; will offer degree, professional courses

IIT Delhi’s new school is expected to have a flexible faculty model.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will now teach artificial intelligence (AI) to students and it has set up an independent ‘School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI)’ on its campus for the same. The AI school, the sixth school of the campus, will start its PhD courses from the next academic year and will also be offering postgraduate level degree courses at a later stage. According to IIT Delhi, once a critical mass of core AI researchers will be ready, the institute will be able to start professional-level educational programmes.

According to a statement by IIT Delhi’s director, V Ramgopal Rao, the programme is expected to increase the spectrum of learning in the field of AI as the current degrees are much broader and do not indulge in different subfields within AI. With the introduction of the new school within the campus, the institute’s position in the country will be maintained and “considerably improve its global standing” as well. The IIT Delhi Director said that establishing ScAI will place the institute “on the global map of AI.”

IIT Delhi’s new school is expected to have a flexible faculty model which means that there will be a core faculty, along with joint and adjunct faculty members who can come from across the industry. As many as 50 members will be part of the AI school where they will invest in various aspects of the field. The institute further said that in the field of AI, a cohesive group will help in focused hiring of faculty members and students that will improve global visibility. Also, it will become a one-stop platform where the industry and government-related projects are collaborated or funded.

Within the next 10 years, ScAI is likely to hire at least 20 core faculty members and as ScAI kick-starts, some existing faculty members in the institute will be taking joint appointments in the school in order to steer the department.