IIT-Delhi sets new benchmark on campus placements, students get over 1,000 job offers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi has seen a record job placements this year with nearly 15 percent rise in a number of companies visiting the campus. More than 900 students have got job offers of their choice.

“With over 1,000 job offers logged in (including pre-placement offers), the campus has witnessed hiring numbers this year that have crossed previous 10-year benchmarks… Many more companies are scheduled to visit in the remaining part of Phase II (of placement season), which is on till May,” IIT-D said in a statement.

Over 900 students got “job offers of their choice”, the statement added. As many as 43 students got opportunities to work in Japan, Europe, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea,and US, Of them only 33 decided explore these opportunities. As many as 160 pre-placement offers were given to students of which close to 90 were accepted.

“A few students opted for the deferred placement option, which is available to students interested in pursuing their start-up dreams,” the institute said.

Speaking to Indian Express, S Dharmaraja, head of Training & Placement said, “As expected, offers from core companies increased. Core companies, including those registering under the domain of Information Technology and others, brought in over 60 per cent offers.”

“The efforts of the entire placement team, comprising staff, student coordinators and volunteers, coupled with the positive reaction from industry this year, has translated into these robust hiring numbers,” Anishya Madan, Industry Liaison Officer (T&P) told the paper further.

IIT-Delhi organises its interview processes in two phases. Even as Phase I started on December 1, Phase II commenced in January and will be held till May.