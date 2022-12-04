IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 20% increase in job offers, Over 50 students receive offers above 1 crore

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi reported 650 full time job offers and about 550 unique job selections on the first day of the placement session. This represents a 20% increase in the number of job offers compared to the previous year. Over 250 pre-placement offers are included and several students have received multiple placement offers.

According to IIT Delhi, more than 50 students have accepted domestic employment offers with CTCs over Rs 1 crore annually, and about 20 students have received international job offers including Hong Kong, Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, United Kingdom, and United States.

American Express, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Enphase Solar Energy, Intel, Praxis Global Alliance, and Strategy& were among the top recruiters on the first day.

”Our undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students can be hired full-time during the IIT Delhi placement cycle, which runs from December to May. In order to hire the top talent from the institute, IIT Delhi is excited to welcome recruiters from national and international enterprises in a variety of sectors. Depending on the convenience of the recruiter, the hiring processes are being conducted this year in both physical and virtual modes”, stated IIT Delhi.

Moreover, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur and IIT Guwahati have also received full-time job offers of above 1 crore from international and national companies on the first day. IIT Kanpur received 519 job offers, including 207 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 33 international job proposals of more than Rs 1 crore. IIT Guwahati secured more than 760 offers, including Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) and 16 international packages of Rs. 2.6 crore CTC while IIT Kharagpur secured two international offers of Rs 2.4 crore.