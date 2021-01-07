IIT Delhi placement drive: 925 students snag offers from over 200 companies in the first phase

So far, at the institute, over 400 companies have registered to participate in the placement drive.

IIT Delhi placement drive: In the first phase of the virtual placements held by the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi), more than 925 students secured job offers. The IIT informed that the students of the batch graduating in 2021-21 had been chosen by over 200 companies for more than 250 job profiles, including the pre-placement offers (PPOs), according to a report in IE. More than 20 students selected in the first phase have been chosen for international profiles, and they will be placed in countries like Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, the Middle East as well as South Korea.

Furthermore, in an official statement, the institute said that at present several students have been offered domestic roles by many multinational companies, and they could convert into international roles at a later stage based on their situation.

Most students of the institute opted for placements in their technical area, while students of management proceeded to opt for roles in the area of management. The report cited IIT Delhi office of career services head Anishya Madan as saying that about 90% of the students were able to grab offers in their preferred areas.

So far, at the institute, over 400 companies have registered to participate in the placement drive, and they are offering more than 675 job profiles. The second phase of the placement drive is also expected to see several companies coming in with placement opportunities for the students. Phase II would begin at the end of the month. The placement drive would culminate in May this year.

Among the recruiters on campus this year are big names like Microsoft, Oracle, Intel, EXL Services, Goldman Sachs, Tata Projects, ICICI Bank, Wells Fargo, IQVIA, as well as HCL, and these institutes topped this year in terms of the number of students selected.

The success further stands out due to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic made the placement drive shift to the virtual mode, with students having to prepare for innovative and new patterns of interviews which would be held digitally.