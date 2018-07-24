IIT Delhi looks abroad for boost in global ranking after eminence tag: Here’s the big move in works

IIT-Delhi was recently accorded the status of an Institute of Eminence (IoE).

In a big move to boost its world ranking, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has decided to look abroad and attract foreign faculty and students to the premier institute. IIT-Delhi was recently accorded the status of an Institute of Eminence (IoE) and has decided to internationalise itself to improve its global standing, The Indian Express reported. Ranked at 172 in the QS Ranking, the institute now wants to hire foreign faculty in a bid to attract international students.

Discussing IIT-Delhi’s plans, Director V Ramgopal Rao, said, “Our campuses are more Indian, they are not international enough. That is something we need to improve. If we need to get to the top 100, we have no choice but to recruit more foreign faculty and students. Internationalisation of our campus is very important to us.”

On similar lines, the institute is also planning to hold joint PhD programs with universities in Australia, Taiwan and Canada. This is being done to target more PhD students through fellowships and assistantships.

IIT Delhi is also in the process of setting up a foreign students’ hostel. A PhD Startup Incubator system will be commenced by the institute this month itself. This system will provide fellowships to those who build prototypes.

Several guidelines have been laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for academic bodies to qualify for the status of an ‘Institute of Eminence’. Once accorded with the status, these institutes shall be regulated differently from other deemed to be universities so as to evolve into institutions of world class in a reasonable time period.

In 2016, the Finance Minister had said in his Budget speech that the government is committed to empowering Higher Educational lnstitutions to help them become world-class teaching and research institutions. “An enabling regulatory architecture will be provided to ten pubtic and ten private institutions to emerge as world-class Teaching and Research tnstitutions. This will enhance affordable access lo high quality education for ordinary lndians. A detailed scheme will be formulated.”