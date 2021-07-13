IIT Delhi launches part-time certificate courses for working professionals, aspiring engineers

Registrations for both the MTech and certificate courses will begin after announcement of the GATE 2020 results. (Picture courtesy: IE)

The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi will offer several part-time courses, ideal for working professionals and aspiring engineers. Among these will be courses on sensor, artificial intelligence, instrumentation engineering, and cyber-physical system engineering. The classes will take place on weekends. The institute will also make available its existing MTech course in instrument technology in the part-time mode as well as introduce new courses for Master of Science Research for both full-time and part-time classes.

The institute will also provide a few certificate courses that will carry industry significance in order to ultimately expand its outreach programme. The Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-Physical System Engineering (SeNSE) centre, which was recently launched at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, campus will provide all of the courses in the sensor, cyber-physical system engineering, and instrumentation programmes.

Aspirants will be able to take admission for all these certificate courses on the basis of their Cumulative Grade Point Average scores or marks obtained in their previous classes. The entrance for the courses under MTech and MSR will take into account the candidate’s GATE score. In case the number of applications for these certificate courses are more than the number of seats available, the institute will conduct a screening test that will include a written examination to select deserving candidates.

Registrations for both the MTech and certificate courses will begin after announcement of the GATE 2020 results. Aspiring candidates will be able to apply to the course of their choice by logging into the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. This initiative by one of the country’s premier institutes to introduce for graduates and working professionals various certificate courses envisages making them more skilled and efficient to be able to stand out in the fields of technology and high-rising industrialisation.