Union edu-minister inaugurates IInvenTiv at IIT Delhi

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister has inaugurated IInvenTiv, IITs R and D Showcase at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Friday, October 14, 2022. The two-day event will conclude on October 15 and it aims to bring academia and industry under one roof to showcase India’s global R and D strength, an official statement said. A brochure for IInvenTiv was also launched by the Minister, followed by a visit to the exhibition booths.

Several developing and developed nations have approached the Indian government to set up Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) campuses there, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister said on Friday, October 14, 2022. The minister further added that IITs are earning global recognition and these are no longer just Indian Institutes of Technology but have become instruments of transformation.

“Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries at their own cost,” the minister said.

“India’s talent, digital-first attitude, market size, emerging purchasing power and growing aspirations is a heady mix to take India forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. Our IITs should seize this opportunity,” he added.

Furthermore, Pradhan highlighted that the Covid pandemic has shown us what happens when technology-driven research commits itself to the service of the human race. “IInvenTiv shall be the start of such a revolution and emerge as a key forum which will provide solutions to complex global problems,” the minister said.

