IIT Delhi holds academic outreach day for students, faculty of Haryana

IIT Delhi organised the ‘academic outreach day’ for teachers and students of Haryana government’s technical universities and colleges on July 30 at its Sonipat campus. Anand M Sharan, additional chief secretary to government, Haryana Higher Education & Technical Education Department, was the chief guest.

The daylong programme, organised by the IIT Delhi’s Academic Outreach and New Initiatives office, was attended by over 300 students and teachers, and featured talks by IIT Delhi faculty and demonstration of research works (models and prototypes) by its researchers and start-ups.

Sharan said that at IIT Delhi’s Sonipat campus several state-of-the-art research facilities are functional, which the students and the faculty of various technical institutes of Haryana would like to use. “The industry in the state can also utilise the facilities available here for their research works,” he said. “The IIT Delhi Sonipat campus is growing and I am hopeful that it would benefit the technical institutes as well as the industry in the state a lot.

”Prof Rangan Banerjee, director, IIT Delhi, added, “We are excited about working with the students and faculty of Haryana. We are fortunate to have extension campuses at Sonipat and Jhajjar. At Sonipat, we have created high-end research facilities that are accessible to all researchers across the country. At Jhajjar, we are planning to focus on healthcare and creating a biohub that can work with National Cancer Institute and AIIMS Jhajjar,” he said.

Prof Pritha Chandra, associate dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi, said, “As per an MoU between the state of Haryana and IIT Delhi, the latter has a mandate to mentor the state government’s technical colleges and universities. IIT Delhi is committed to organising more such events where its faculty and students can engage with students and teachers in Haryana, and collectively contribute to the advancement of higher education in the state.”

On the occasion, IIT Delhi’s researchers showcased their works in the area of biomass pellet based clean combustion device, Covid-19 rapid antigen kit, development of multimodal endoscope for early-stage oral cancer screening, among others.

