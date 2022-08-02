IIT Delhi can explore possibility of its campus in UAE, says Subhas Sarkar

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been asked by the government to explore the possibility of establishing a campus in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Subhas Sarkar, minister of state for education informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The move comes after the Joint India-UAE Vision Statement issued on February 18, 2022 after a virtual summit between the leaders of the two countries. According to the statement ‘the leaders of the two countries agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology in the United Arab Emirates’ after the meeting.

Furthermore, the Centre has requested the IIT, Delhi to explore the possibility of establishing a campus in the UAE, Sarkar said. “IIT Delhi requested the Indian Ambassador to UAE to identify and arrange a meeting with the relevant UAE authorities. Accordingly, the Department of Education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi (ADEK) was identified as the relevant UAE authority,” the minister added.

The statement further said that in the first Department of Education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi (ADEK) and IITD meeting, both sides made presentations about their respective organisations and conveyed their eagerness and enthusiasm to move forward with this project.

It added that during the second meeting, ADEK invited representatives from the Department of Economic Development and from the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) who made presentations on the economic vision and research priorities of Abu Dhabi respectively.

According to the statement, during the second meeting, IIT Delhi made a presentation on the model followed for mentoring new IITs by the older IITs and shared its experiences in mentoring IIT Ropar and IIT Jammu.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is a research university and engineering institute located in Hauz Khas in South Delhi, Delhi, India. It is one of the oldest Indian Institutes of Technology in India which has its branches in different parts of the country.

With inputs from PTI

