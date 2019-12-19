IIT Bombay witnesses record placement! 1,172 students placed, highest package Rs 1.16 crore

Of the 1319 offers made by the 265 companies during the first phase, a total of 1172 offers were accepted by the students. (Image: IIT-B website)

IIT campus recruitment: This year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has achieved an all-time high placement record, in the first phase itself. The highest domestic package offered is of Rs 62.28 lakh per annum, while the highest international package is of Rs 1.16 crore (or $1.64 lakh) per annum, The Indian Express reported quoting an IIT-Bombay statement.

The average package offered to the IIT-B students this year stood at Rs 20.34 lakh per annum, the statement said.

Of the 1319 offers made by the 265 companies during the first phase, a total of 1172 offers were accepted by the students. The first phase of placement was held between December 1 to 15, 2019.

According to a statement released by the premier institute, “This year record number of students were being placed during Phase-I of placements at IIT Bombay,” and further added that the institute is expecting some more offers in the coming days.

In 2017, 1,023 offers were accepted out of 1,156, while in 2018 a total of 1,270 offers were made, of which 1,122 accepted.

The highest number of offers were made in the engineering and technology sector, where among all the private sector companies, two PSUs also came for the first phase of placements with nine offers.