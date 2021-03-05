IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras score big in QR World University Ranking 2021, check details

IIT Madras which is also one of the oldest IITs of the country ranked 94 in the global list of engineering institutions.

India’s three premiere engineering institutions IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras have made it to the list of 100 top engineering institutions worldwide, as per the latest QS World University Rankings 2021. While IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi regularly feature in world’s top universities and engineering institutions, the rank grabbed by the institutions is best ever this year. According to an Indian Express report, IIT Bombay grabbed the best ever 49th rank whereas IIT Delhi closely followed its Delhi counterpart and stood at rank 54th in the ranking. IIT Madras which is also one of the oldest IITs of the country ranked 94 in the global list of engineering institutions. Retaining its top spot, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA again emerged as the best global institution for engineering students.

Apart from lodging three top institutes in the engineering field, several other Indian institutions and their courses have made it to the top list, as per the Indian Express report. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore which is one of the finest research institutes in the country grabbed the 92nd spot for the field of natural sciences whereas IIT Madras’s Petroleum Engineering programme shot up to 30th subject wise ranking in the QR list. Similarly IIT Bombay secured rank 41 in mineral engineering and IIT Kharagpur attained the 44th rank in mining engineering.

When it comes to the medical science, India’s premiere medical college and hospital All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) secured the 248th spot on the world ranking. Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University and University of Delhi also grabbed 159th and 208th rank in arts and humanities category this year. The QR World University Rankings were allotted on the basis of four primary criteria namely Employer reputation, Academic Reputation, Research Impact(number of citations) and efficiency of the institution’s research faculty.