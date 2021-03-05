  • MORE MARKET STATS

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras score big in QR World University Ranking 2021, check details

By: |
March 5, 2021 1:20 PM

IIT Bombay grabbed the best ever 49th rank whereas IIT Delhi closely followed its Delhi counterpart and stood at rank 54th in the ranking.

IIT Madras which is also one of the oldest IITs of the country ranked 94 in the global list of engineering institutions.IIT Madras which is also one of the oldest IITs of the country ranked 94 in the global list of engineering institutions.

India’s three premiere engineering institutions IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras have made it to the list of 100 top engineering institutions worldwide, as per the latest QS World University Rankings 2021. While IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi regularly feature in world’s top universities and engineering institutions, the rank grabbed by the institutions is best ever this year. According to an Indian Express report, IIT Bombay grabbed the best ever 49th rank whereas IIT Delhi closely followed its Delhi counterpart and stood at rank 54th in the ranking. IIT Madras which is also one of the oldest IITs of the country ranked 94 in the global list of engineering institutions. Retaining its top spot, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA again emerged as the best global institution for engineering students.

Apart from lodging three top institutes in the engineering field, several other Indian institutions and their courses have made it to the top list, as per the Indian Express report. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore which is one of the finest research institutes in the country grabbed the 92nd spot for the field of natural sciences whereas IIT Madras’s Petroleum Engineering programme shot up to 30th subject wise ranking in the QR list. Similarly IIT Bombay secured rank 41 in mineral engineering and IIT Kharagpur attained the 44th rank in mining engineering.

Related News

When it comes to the medical science, India’s premiere medical college and hospital All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) secured the 248th spot on the world ranking. Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University and University of Delhi also grabbed 159th and 208th rank in arts and humanities category this year. The QR World University Rankings were allotted on the basis of four primary criteria namely Employer reputation, Academic Reputation, Research Impact(number of citations) and efficiency of the institution’s research faculty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Madras score big in QR World University Ranking 2021 check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1TANCET Admissions 2021: Anna University to release admit cards for MBA, M.tech, MCA entrance today
2IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50 in QS Subject Ranking 2021
3Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Exams schedule remains unchanged, says Education Minister amid concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases