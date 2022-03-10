IIT Bombay declares UCEED 2022 results, check details

Applicants that have cleared the UCEED 2022 exam would further be eligible to apply for courses like B Des. Programmes, Bachelor’s in Design that are available in Delhi, IIT Bombay, Guwahati, IITDM Jabalpur, Hyderabad and many other colleges.

UCEED 2022 results have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The exam was conducted on January 23, 2022. The first counselling round has been scheduled for April 10, 2022. Applicants who want to access their results can do so by loging in through the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in . The scorecards can be downloaded from March 14, 2022 onwards.

Here are the steps to check the results:

Open the official website of uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Once the home page opens, look out at the first ‘announcement’ that reads ‘UCEED 2022 results released’.

Read all details carefully and click on the link that says ‘click here to see the results of UCEED 2022’.

On clicking the link, a new window will pop up where the users will have to log in by entering the registered email id and password.

As soon as the results are displayed on the screen, save it on your desktop for future reference and take a printout of the same.

The UCEED 2022 scorecard will not be sent to students individually this year by IIT Bombay.

As specified in the UCEED 2022 information brochure, note that the portal will display Part-A marks for all candidates that had appeared for UCEED 2022, while the part-B score, rank(s) as well as as the total marks obtained won’t be displayed for applicants that did not qualify for UCEED 2022.

