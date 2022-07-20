IIT Bombay collaborates with Eros Now to develop Kurosawa, an AI based script generating tool

IIT Bombay has partnered with Eros Now, an entertainment platform, to design and develop Kurosawa, an AI-based tool for automatic script generation. According to an official statement, the platform has been named after Japanese film director Akira Kurosawa. It further added that Kurosawa is an attempt to empower the entertainment industry with technology to generate a full-length feature film script. “The software will automate the script writing process end-to-end. IIT Bombay will also develop a whitepaper on Kurosawa for academic and research purposes,” the statement said.

According to officials, once ready, Kurosawa will be able to generate a movie script on any theme. Furthermore, the tool aims to help identify the right genre, output logline, and synopsis and deliver a script that can be customized further by the script writer. Automatic Movie Script Generation is a subfield of Natural Language Generation (NLG). “The machine can learn script writing and writing style from the pre-existing data and generate a new movie script with minimum human intervention,” the statement noted.

“Kurosawa will enable script writers to focus on creativity and quality while doing the groundwork for them. This innovation marks a new milestone for Eros Now that will be used as a case study in the future,” Ali Hussein, chief executive officer, Eros Now, said.

“Kurosawa will be a huge opportunity to transform the art of storytelling with proficiency and improve efficiency for content creators. As the outcome of the research, IIT Bombay will also be jointly launching a white paper on Kurosawa that will be used for academic and research purposes, further supporting the upcoming generation looking to make a mark in the industry,” Milind Atrey, dean, Research and Development, IIT Bombay, said.

Furthermore, based on Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing technologies, Kurosawa will be led by an internationally renowned research group and Pushpak Bhattacharyya.

Read Also: Imperial College London in new research tie-up with Indian Institute of Science