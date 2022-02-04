IIT (BHU) Varanasi join hands with Niigata University to strategize academic and research cooperation

The host university shall waive the entrance fees, examination, and tuition fees for exchange students.

To select students for the exchange program, the parties shall establish procedures and selection of exchange students based on their academic achievements. During the meeting, both prestigious institutes also discussed the acquisition and recognition of credits. Additionally, the host university/institution shall waive examination fees, entrance fees, and tuition fees for exchange students. This academic and research collaboration is expected to bring two nations closer.

During an online agreement, the director of IIT (BHU) Varanasi, professor Pramod Kumar Jain and President of the Niigata University, Prof. Tatsuo Ushiki highlighted the need for strong academic partnerships between the two institutions.

During the virtual meeting, professor Nozomu TSUBOI, vice president, Global Engagement, Niigata University, Japan, gave a detailed presentation on the university background, existing collaborations with different Indian universities or institutions, and how to start student exchange in the pandemic and post-pandemic situation. Then, professor Takamasa Suzuki gave a detailed presentation on various research activities in Optics-Photonics instrumentation and bio-medical instrumentation. A presentation followed by professor M. Satish Kumar from the Niigata University on the areas such as Condensed matter, Material Science & Technology, Biomedical, Seismic response, etc.