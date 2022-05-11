IIT-BHU and Australian National University joins hand for academic, research collaboration

The Indian Institute of Technology -Benaras is collaborating with the Australian National University (ANU) for academic and research purposes. A team led by a professor of Physics at the ANU Research School of Physics and engineering, Jagadish Chennupati visited IIT-BHU on Monday.

The two institutes discussed various avenues of collaboration, and long-term goals like a joint PhD programme, and student and faculty exchange programs that students of both institutes can explore.

Chennupati apprised the IIT-BHU team about the ‘Chennupati and Vidya Jagadish endowment fund’ – a scheme that can help researchers visit and access research facilities through internships and projects fellowships said a press statement by IIT-BHU. Chennupati was accompanied by Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria.

IIT-BHU Director, Jain focused on the need for a bilateral academic relationship between India and Australia. The faculty members and students from different departments exchanged thoughts with each other on topics like emerging research themes, careers in research development, and the vision of how to break the bottlenecks in present-day science to solve major problems of the world, etc.