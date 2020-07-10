IIT Admission: IITs now considering to drop 12th board performance criterion for admission this year

As per the second and latest rescheduling, the JEE Mains is scheduled to take place on September 27.

Coronavirus outbreak in the country has forced the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) to alter their policies and after planning to switch to online classes instead of on-campus classes, IITs are now considering the option of dropping the eligibility criteria of performance in the 12th board exams for admission this year.

As per a report in The Indian Express, JEE chairpersons had proposed waiving off class 12 marks from criteria to get admission into IITs at a meeting of the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) held earlier this month. The JIC is made up of JEE chairpersons of all IITs. The report further stated that the IITs also reached consensus to allow students’ admission to institutes only on the basis of securing the passing qualification in the 12th board exams.

However, the change will be a one-time relaxation brought only to minimize the damage the coronavirus outbreak has caused to the aspirants of IITs. Stakeholders in the JIC noted that there have been very few instances when a rank holder did not get a seat in IITs due to his poor performance in 12th board examinations and hence the waiving off of criterion for once should not be seen as something that can make a big difference in the admission process. As per the second and latest rescheduling, the JEE Mains is scheduled to take place on September 27.

As things stand now, to qualify for admission in any of the IITs, a general category rank holder has to secure at least 75 per cent or they must be in 20 percentile of the Board results while SC/ ST candidates have to fulfill either the 65 per cent criterion or feature in the top 20 percentile of their board results.

The decision will come in help for many students as education boards such as CBSE, ICSE has either postponed or cancelled the board exams in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.