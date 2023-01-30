IIT Admission 2023: IIT Delhi MBA registration to end on THIS day! Here’s how you can apply

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) has started the registration process for admission to the MBA programme for the academic year of 2023-25. All those candidates interested and eligible can apply at the official website – iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi Department Management (DMS) is responsible for administering MBA admissions.

Candidates can apply till January 31, 2023. While applying for IIT Delhi MBA admission, the candidates should have an undergraduate degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or a 6.00 CGPA on a 10-point scale or equivalent in the qualifying degree.

All those planning to apply after qualifying for the CAT 2022 will be shortlisted and invited for an interview. The interview will be held at IIT Delhi.

Here’s how the candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admission:

Step 1: Visit the official website, which is – dms.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, click on the IIT Delhi MBA admission link.

Step 3: Read the instructions given in the link and fill in the MBA application form.

Step 4: Once that is done, pay the application fee and submit the form. Make sure that all the details are filled in correctly.

Step 5: Lastly, take out a printout and keep it for future use.

IIT DELHI MBA Admission 2022: Application fee

General, Gen-EWS and OBC

– Application fee for the programme is Rs 1600

– Application fee for both programmes is Rs 3,200.

SC/ST/PD

– The application fee for one programme has been reduced to Rs 800.

– While, the fee for both the programmes has been reduced to Rs 1600.

Lastly, according to the IIT Delhi MBA admission schedule, the personal interview round will be held between March 15 and 17. The result will tentatively be declared by the first week of May 2023.

