IIT admission 2020: IITs to relax admission criterion this year, tweets HRD Minister

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will relax the admission criterion this year due to the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Friday.

In a tweet, he said: “For admissions to #IITs, apart from qualifying the #JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.”

“Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for #JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time,” he further added.

