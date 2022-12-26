IISER Bhopal launches UG – CREST programme for research enthusiasts

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal) has launched ‘Undergraduate Clubs for Research Enthusiasts in Science and Technology’ (UG-CREST) to cultivate scientific attitudes in the early days of a young graduate student.

The UG-CREST stands on three major verticals – Ramanujan Club, DUDE club, and 360-degree club. The clubs aim to nurture the research capabilities of undergraduate students at the institute from early years and actively engage students intellectually in addition to regular course work.

“Ramanujan Club, DUDE (Desk for Universal Design) Club, and 360-degree Club were launched to encourage students to research work. Students will be encouraged to join any one of the three clubs during their first year of the academic programme,” Siva Umapathy, director, IISER Bhopal, said.

“During their third year in the programme, students will join particular department clubs as per their inclinations,” Umapathy added.