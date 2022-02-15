IISER Bhopal researchers develop porous organic polymers to remove micropollutants from water

These polymers have already been tested for polar organic micropollutants removal at a laboratory scale.

The researchers of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISERB) have developed organic polymers known as ‘Hyper-crosslinked Porous Organic Polymers’ (HPOPs). These polymers can remove highly polar organic micropollutants (POMs) from water, making it safe for consumption.

The research was led by Abhijit Patra, associate professor, department of chemistry, IISER Bhopal, at the functional materials laboratory of the Institute. This project was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under ‘Centre for Sustainable Treatment, Reuse and Management for Efficient, Affordable and Synergistic solutions for Water’ (WATER-IC for SUTRAM of EASY WATER) Initiative.

These organic polymers have already been tested for polar organic micropollutants removal at a laboratory scale. A teaspoon of the powder of these polymers will cover an internal surface area of 1,000-2,000 m2/g, which is close to 10 tennis courts. And if these developed on a large scale in collaboration with industrial partners, it will open up avenues for real-time scavenging of toxic polar organic micropollutants from water.

IISER Bhopal has been established by the Ministry of Education (then Ministry of Human Resource and Development), Government of India, in 2008. IISER Bhopal is the youngest of the first five IISERs. Within a decade, the institute has received several distinctions, making its mark in the national and international arena.