IISc, TalentSprint join hands to create a talent pool of 5G-ready professionals

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and TalentSprint, a global edtech company, have joined together to create an expert pool of 5G-ready professionals. The step will help in enabling a slew of high data rate and low latency communications that play an important role in bringing AI and augmented reality applications to life, advancing the Internet of Things, and fueling personal communications.

Both IISc and TalentSprint will also jointly offer PG Level Advanced Certification Programme for such programmes.The programme will help tech professionals to be at the forefront of the evolving 5G in the hyper-connected communication space.

Professor Chandra R. Murthy, Department of Electrical Communication Engineering at IISc Bangalore, said, “With the availability of open-source software stacks, 5G becomes largely a software-based solution, which India is well-positioned to enter into in a big way. This programme will cover the practical, theoretical, and technological aspects of 5G Communication Systems and will be a game changer for future career prospects. 5G provides greater capacity, improved reliability, and wider geographical coverage, at higher data speeds and the country needs to be ready with talent for building products and services around it.”

According to Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, “We have always been pioneers in offering futuristic deep-tech programs. Our confidence to create talent for the future comes from the success that cohort after cohort has had in terms of applying their learnings in their careers. Our focus has been on creating talent for the jobs of the future. In India, we are at the cusp of a 5G revolution.”

“We are delighted to announce yet another forward-looking programme with IISc. This programme has been specifically designed to build a solid foundation of 5G communications for evaluation, use and implementation, for working professionals,” he added further.

Candidates interested in joining the PG Level Advanced Certification Programme in 5G Technologies with AI and Cloud must be a working professional with engineering or related degrees and at least have two years of experience.

The programme will be delivered on TalentSprint’s digital platform. Applicants can visit the programme page of the website to apply.