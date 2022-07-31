IISc signs MoU with Indian Navy to promote joint research in areas of mutual interest

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Navy have signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on aviation research and development. “It is a privilege for us to collaborate with the Indian Navy in these important areas of mutual interest. We look forward to the many exciting research and development outcomes that will emerge from this partnership,” Captain Sridhar Warrier, registrar, IISc, said.

According to IISc statement, the MoU which was signed on July 29, provides a formal basis for the Indian Navy to interact with relevant faculty members at IISc and will promote joint research programmes in areas of mutual interest. The agreement is aimed to ramp up self-reliance efforts for the Indian Navy, in line with the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,

The statement further mentioned that the areas of collaboration under this MoU will fall under the domain of Aerospace, Aeronautical Engineering, which includes design and education technology.

Furthermore, the specialisations that will be under focus under this MoU include Propulsion and Propulsion Systems, Steel Technology, Metallurgy and Material Sciences, and Corrosion Science; Systems and Controls, Instrumentation and Sensors; Environmental Science and Engineering, Energy Science and Engineering; Management (Technical and Logistics), Industrial Engineering and Operational Research, Nanotechnology and Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Machine Learning.

As per the statement, the MoU was signed by Captain Sridhar Warrier and captain P Vinayagam, Captain (APP), Indian Navy, in the presence of senior members of the Navy including Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, VSM, ACNS (Air Materiel), and Commodore Raja Vinod, Commodore Superintendent, NAY (Goa), apart from other senior officers from the Indian Navy. The Chairs of several departments in the Division of Mechanical Sciences, and the Office of Research Grants at IISc were also present at the occasion.

With inputs from PTI

Read Also: Making learning more effective with gamification of curriculums