IISc, CELLINK collaborates to advance research in 3D bioprinting

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has partnered with CELLINK, a 3D bioprinting firm, to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) that will focus on advancing research on heart, bone, cartilage and cancer through the use of 3D bioprinting.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE), will be housed in the Centre for BioSystems Science and Engineering (BSSE) at Bengaluru-based IISc, an official statement said.

According to the statement, it will provide access to 3D bioprinting systems, enabling researchers to accelerate their work across critical applications, with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes.

Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to formalise the collaboration on August 18, 2022.

The new CoE will house several 3D bioprinters from CELLINK and will serve as a hub for several research initiatives and training activities related to this emerging and exciting technology, the statement said.

“This would also align very well with the new initiative that we have launched to establish a post graduate medical school at IISc. The interdisciplinary collaboration through the CoE will create new medical technologies for affordable healthcare,” Govindan Rangarajan, director, IISC, said.

IISc and CELLINK will work together to conduct workshops aimed at providing researchers within the institute, and elsewhere, the skills necessary to utilise 3D bioprinting in their work and reap the benefits of 3D cell culture, it was stated.

3D bioprinting is the application of additive manufacturing techniques to live cells, growth factors and/or biomaterials to fabricate biomedical parts, often with the aim to mimic natural tissue characteristics.

“India has long been at the forefront of scientific discovery, and with the exceptional talent and deep-rooted passion to translate research from the benchtop to the clinic, we are confident that this Centre of Excellence will make a lasting impact on the progress within research in the fields of heart, bone, cartilage and cancer,” Cecilia Edebo, CEO, CELLINK, said.

With inputs from PTI.

