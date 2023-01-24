IISc Bangalore in partnership with TalentSprint launches  certification programme in Micro, Nanoelectronic

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in collaboration with TalentSprint, an edtech company, has announced strengthening two-year partnership by launch of PG Level Advanced Certification programme in Micro and Nanoelectronics, as per an official statement. The partnership aims to empower the next generation of semiconductor professionals.

According to the statement, the curriculum of the programme has been designed by MSDLab, Department of Electronics Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc Bangalore. It claims to offer industry-oriented training to professionals curated from the Semiconductor and Nanoelectronics experts.

Furthermore, the programme instructors are a team of leading researchers and experts from MSDLab, led by Mayank Shrivastava, it stated. “The field of Micro and Nanoelectronics is the enabler of next-generation semiconductor technologies which is the heart of today’s faster, sleeker, light weight and energy efficient systems. This is also the backbone of upcoming neuromorphic and quantum technologies,” Shrivastava said.