IISc Bangalore students to represent India for James Dyson Award finale; Here’s what their invention EpiSHOT can help healthcare fraternity

Two students from the Indian Institute Of Sciences, Bangalore, were named as the national winners of the James Dyson Award for 2022. They developed EpiSHOT, a single-hand-operated autoinjector that can be used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions or intramuscular conditions such as anaphylaxis. It can be reused within two minutes of its use.

The two students, Krishnan and Arjun, will receive a cash prize of Rs 4.6 lakh and will be able to represent India at the international round, which will be held in November. The final winners will be chosen by Sir James Dyson during the international event.

The James Dyson Award by Singapore-based technology firm Dyson is an international design award that encourages a new generation of design engineers. It is run by James Dyson Foundation, as part of its mission to get young people more enthusiastic about design engineering.

The students, Arjun and Krishnan plan to further improve the EpiSHOT by developing a new device that will allow it to be more reliable and cost-effective. This step will also help improve its manufacturing and portability.

Arun speaking to the Indian Express said that he has found that there is a lack of an immediate solution to the issue of anaphylaxis in India, which mainly affects the 20- to 40-year-old age group. Due to the existence of multiple market monopolies and safety concerns, the need for a more cost-effective and safe alternative has been growing.

He further said that the James Dyson Award will be the stepping stone in getting EpiSHOT recognised.

Krishnan said that the team conducted over a hundred tests on tissue phantoms to ensure that the device’s safety and performance were maintained. They are currently exploring the possibility of partnering with pharmaceutical companies for the development of new autoinjectors. The team is also working on developing technologies that are compatible with intradermal and intramuscular injection systems.