IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay among top 30 institutes in BRICS, emerging nations; check full list

Four Indian varsities have made it to the top 50 in the Emerging Economies University Rankings for 2018 released by Times Higher Education. The Emerging Economies University Rankings, previously known as the BRICS University Rankings, includes select universities that are located in India, Brazil, Chile, Cyprus, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa. While India’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay made the cut to enter top 30, China’s Peking University and Tsinghua University claimed the top two places in the list for the fifth year in a row.

Phil Baty, the Editorial director of global rankings, said, “The famous “BRICS” acronym – coined in 2001 by the economist Jim O’Neill to highlight the major emerging economic powerhouses of Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa added later. But now we have dropped the “BRICS” from our name.” He added that the change in the name of the ranking is not to belittle any country’s hard-won achievements but is rather aimed at recognising the exceptional strength in the wide diversity of the emerging economy nations, BRICS and all.

This year’s Emerging Economies Rankings has been formulated on the basis of 13 performance indicators. These performance indicators were grouped into five areas- Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).

Check the names and rank of the Top 10 Indian Universities included in the list-

Rank 13: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

Rank 26: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Rank 45: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

Rank 49: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Rank 56: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Rank 63: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

Rank 70: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras

Rank 99: Tezpur University

Rank 114: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati

Rank 117: Jadavpur University

Emerging Economies University Rankings for 2018: Top Universities-

Rank 1: Peking University, China

Rank 2: Tsinghua University, China

Rank 3: Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russian Federation

Rank 4: Fudan University, China

Rank 5: University of Science and Technology of China, China

Rank 6: Zhejiang University, China

Rank 7: Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China

Rank 8: Nanjing University, China

Rank 9: University of Cape Town, South Africa

Rank 10: National Taiwan University, Taiwan