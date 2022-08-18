Number of IIMs increase by 3 times in last 10 years, govt shares graph

The central government on Wednesday said that 10 new Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have been established in the country since 2010. According to the Education Ministry, the IIMs are now open in 20 states across India with the latest being the Indian Institute of Management – Jammu, which was established in 2016.

Considered to be some of the finest institutes in India for managerial education and training, the first IIMs were established in 1961. The Ministry also released a graph that showed the growth in number of IIMs from 1970 to 2022. The graph shows that the number of IIMs has grown five times from the late 1990s till 2022.

Also Read | The shifts in business and tech education

The Indian Institutes of Management is building a hub of successful business leaders



📚10 Indian Institutes of Management established since 2010#AmritYatra #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/O0FKuM41Qz — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 17, 2022

Here’s the list of new IIMs that have opened up in India in the last 10 years:

Indian Institute of Management – Kashipur: The institute was established in 2011 in Uttarkhand’s Kashipur and offers Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), among other courses. In the 2022 National Institute of Ranking Framework’s (NIRF) ranking, IIM – Kashipur held the 23rd position. Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchirappalli: Established in 2011 in Tamil Nadu, IIM – Tiruchirappalli offers Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), among other courses. The institute ranked 18 in the latest rankings by the NIRF. Indian Institute of Management – Udaipur: The institute was established in 2011 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and it offers Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), MDP for Women Entrepreneurs, among other courses. IIM-Udaipur held the 22nd rank in the 2022 NIRF rankings. Indian Institute of Management – Nagpur: The IIM was opened in Maharashtra’s Nagpur in 2015 and was among the six IIMs to be established in the same year. The institute offers Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Doctoral Programme, among other courses. IIM-Nagpur was ranked 43rd in the latest NIRF rankings. Indian Institute of Management – Amritsar: Established in Punjab’s Amritsar in 2015, the institute offers a 2-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). As per the NIRF rankings, IIM-Amritsar was ranked 55th among the top 100 colleges offering management courses in India. Indian Institute of Management – Bodh Gaya: Established in 2015 in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya, this IIM offers Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Doctoral Programme, among other courses. The institute ranked 73 in the latest rankings by the NIRF. Indian Institute of Management – Sambalpur: The institute was established in 2015 in Odisha’s Sambalpur and it offers Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Management Development Programme (MDP), among other courses. In the 2022 NIRF ranking, IIM – Sambalpur held the 66th position. Indian Institute of Management – Sirmaur: The IIM-Sirmaur was established in 2015 in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur and offers full-time residential PhD programme, among other courses. The institute was ranked 69 in the 2022 NIRF rankings. Indian Institute of Management – Visakhapatnam: The IIM was opened in Andhra Pradesh in 2015. The institute offers Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), among other courses. IIM-Visakhapatnam was ranked 33rd in the latest NIRF rankings. Indian Institute of Management – Jammu: The latest in the list of IIMs in the country, IIM-Jammu was established in 2016. The institute offers Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Doctoral Programme, among other courses and was ranked 36th in the NIRF rankings.

Also Read | 75 years of Independence: From Gurukul, school to ed-tech and the way forward