IIMK thinks beyond massive open online courses; launches new certificate programmes with Coursera

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK

Last week, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), in collaboration with Coursera, launched four certificate programmes in the fields of business, strategy, marketing and product management. Each programme is designed as a 6-8 months long graduate-level offering comprising of interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIMK faculty and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from Coursera.

“Coursera, with its robust platform, AI-driven tools and global reach, will be a great foil to IIMK’s commitment to the three Ds (digitisation, diversification and disruption),” said Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIMK.

Talking to FE, he added that these programmes are very different from massive open online courses (MOOCs). “Internationally, MOOCs on platforms like Coursera are generally designed to help participants quickly gain new knowledge, and are usually short-duration courses to be completed over 2-4 weeks, or maybe up to 3 months,” Prof Chatterjee said. “Ours are certificate programmes that will run over 6-8 months. These are in-demand, career-oriented and industry-relevant programmes aimed to provide a deep-dive learning experience for helping professionals advance in their chosen careers.”

He added that unlike MOOCs, which are typically asynchronous programmes, these certificate programmes would be blended, i.e. a mix of synchronous and asynchronous content.

While IIMK didn’t elaborate if and when it will launch more such programmes, Prof Chatterjee said Coursera is an important partner. “We expect this partnership to flourish to mutual advantage, and add value to our audiences and stakeholders.”

These programmes include business management (to prepare future executives, leaders and entrepreneurs), strategic management (to transform working professionals into results-driven leaders), marketing strategy (designed for marketers looking to advance to leadership positions), and product management (teaches hard and soft skills needed to excel as a product manager).

“IIMK is widely recognised for its distinguished faculty, gender diversity efforts, and early adoption of online learning,” added Betty Vandenbosch, chief content officer at Coursera. “We’re proud to partner with IIMK to expand access to high-quality education in India and enable anyone to learn the critical business and leadership skills from one of India’s top-ranked institutions.”