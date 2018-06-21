IIMC result 2018 declared, check at www.iimc.nic.in (Image: Facebook)

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has declared its results for the entrance examination to the premier institute today. The result was declared at 5 pm on the official website of the institute – https://www.iimc.nic.in. Earlier in the day, a statement was posted on the official website of the institute says, “Results for the IIMC entrance examination 2018 will be declared at 5:00 PM on 21st June.” The application process for admission to the IIMC was started on March 20, 2018. The examinations for all courses (other than Urdu, Odia, Marathi and Malayalam) were held on May 27, 2018. However, the entrance exam for remaining courses (Urdu, Odia, Marathi and Malayalam) was held on May 26, 2018.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s first semester classes are likely to start from August 1, 2018. Last year, i.e in 2017, IIMC had published its entrance results in June last week.

The IIMC conducts various courses which includes- Post-graduate Diploma in English Journalism, Post-graduate Diploma in Hindi Journalism, Post-graduate Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism (Medium of Instruction: Bilingual – English & Hindi), Post-graduate Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations (Medium of Instruction: Bilingual – English and Hindi), Post-graduate Diploma in Odia Journalism, Postgraduate Diploma in Urdu Journalism, Post-graduate Diploma in Marathi Journalism and Post-graduate Diploma in Malayalam Journalism courses its campuses.

Important Dates:-

Personal Interview dates: Last week of June or Ist week of July 2018

Date of announcement for final selection: 2nd or 3rd week of July 2018

Last date to deposit first instalment of fee: 3rd week of July 2018

Last date to submit Graduation Marksheet or Degree, failing which the Provisional Admission will be cancelled: August 31, 2018

Academic Session commences: Last week of July or 1st week of August 2018

IIMC has five regional centres at Aizawl (Mizoram), Amravati (Maharashtra), Dhenkanal (Odisha), Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) and Kottayam (Kerala). It is an autonomous society under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Currently, K G Suresh is serving as the Director General (DG) of IIMC.