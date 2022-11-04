IIMC launches  permanent campus in Aizawl

A permanent regional campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has been established at Aizawl, as per an official statement. Further, it stated that the institute aims to help students from the region planning to pursue higher studies in journalism and digital media.

According to the statement, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, November 3, 2022, inaugurated the campus. Further, the new IIMC campus will offer post graduate diploma courses in English Journalism and Digital Media besides short duration media and communication courses.

“The regional campuses have been set up with an aim of catering to different regions and meeting the need of media education across the country,” it said.

The IIMC permanent campus on eight acres of land given by the Mizoram University has separate administrative and academic buildings along with hostels and staff quarters. Since its inception, the campus has offered a PG diploma course in English journalism for which most of the students come from other parts of India and some from North Eastern states.

With inputs from PTI.

