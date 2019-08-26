IIMC joins hands with TikTok to train media professionals, promote online safety

The workshops are being implemented by Youth Ki Awaaz which is India’s largest youth online community for social issues.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in a move to train budding media professionals has joined hands with TikTok. The partnership has been announced on the educate upcoming media professionals on the existing industry-wide challenges faced due to the evolving social media landscape in India. As a part of this partnership, a series of workshops are set to be organized by TikTok and IIMC with the students and professors of the institute across its six regional campuses starting today, i.e August 26. The workshops are being implemented by Youth Ki Awaaz which is India’s largest youth online community for social issues. The workshops will be conducted over the next 2 months across six IIMC campuses in India starting from IIMC Delhi.

This initiative to partner with one of India’s top media institute is a part of TikTok’s ongoing campaign, #WaitASecToReflect, which is being carried out to promote responsible online conduct among India’s digital citizens. This move is being promoted as social media has increasingly become the preferred medium for people to connect and socialise. However, social media is also a place where there is a lack of control on content and is compromising information accuracy.

The workshops conducted by IIMC and TikTok will feature a curriculum including the insights and learnings shared by thought leaders from new media, internet-based companies and educational institutional community. These workshops will address the following key issues-

Empowering millennials and sensitizing them on the responsible and safe use of the internet

Mobilising an engaged and active community of aspiring media professionals who are aware and informed about cybersecurity and ways to combat misinformation on the internet

Educating this community about their role in creating a safe and positive online environment

KSDhatwalia, Director General, IIMC while talking about this partnership said, “With increasing internet access, the way Indians consume news and information is changing rapidly. We believe that as the media landscape evolves, there is a need to equip, and educate aspiring media professionals about their role as enablers of positive impact on society. Through this academic partnership, we aim to train the next generation of media professionals about the various nuances of news and information consumption on digital platforms.”