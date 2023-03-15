IIMA introduces ‘Online@IIMA’, an open learning platform

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), has launched Online@IIMA a unified portal, it serves as a centralised gateway for accessing all of IIMA’s current and future online programmes, according to an official release. The Institute’s goal is to offer a range of cutting-edge online certification courses through this platform to prepare professionals for the fast-paced changes occurring in the business world, making them future-ready and well-equipped, the release mentioned.

Individuals, whether students or professionals, can access IIMA’s education from anywhere worldwide. IIMA also plans to introduce a “Learning Path” module in the future, which will guide students in transitioning to a specific discipline or improving their skills, while the faculty members will provide guidance to develop this customised “path” for each candidate, the release stated.

“Online@IIMA is a key step forward in our journey, bringing the expertise of our faculty to a larger pool of aspirants across the globe. This will not only allow for faster upskilling of the available talent pool, but also bridge the geographical barrier to high quality education,” Bharat Bhasker, director, IIMA said.

Online@IIMA has expanded the Institute’s mission to offer management education to individuals interested in pursuing specialization courses from IIMA, as per the release. Along with these courses, Online@IIMA aims to establish online forums and a learning community to promote increased communication between participants and faculty, and to improve collaborative learning, the release added.