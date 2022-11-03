IIMA announces launch of redesigned website, logo, and reconstruction of old campus

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has announced two key initiatives in line with its future growth plans which includes launch of a redesigned website along with a refreshed logo and a go-ahead on the reconstruction of some parts of the old campus. The decision has been taken by the Board of Governors which is guided by the twin objective of ensuring safety of residents on campus and facilitate expansion of the campus infrastructure as part of its growth goals.

Professor Errol D’Souza, director at IIMA, shared details pertaining to these decisions on behalf of the Board. “As IIMA and its ethos shapes and adapts to global shifts, the institute felt the need to re-envision the IIMA website and renew its visual identity, which is represented by its logo. The new website embodies the IIMA brand philosophy of ‘Simple, Bold, and Global.’ After consulting with and incorporating feedback from relevant stakeholders, the logo refresh was also completed. The refreshed logo aims to convey a more vivid and vibrant brand identity while retaining all the elements of the existing IIMA logo that evoke and channel trust, authenticity, and legacy by emphasising a strong connection to Indian culture,” an official release quoted IIMA Board of Governors as saying.

As per the release, the refreshed logo has ‘IIMA’ as a single wordmark which is a recognition of its identity. The Sanskrit inscription Vidya Viniyogadvikasa (development through the distribution or application of knowledge) continues to be an integral part of the logo. The logo further has refreshed the ‘jali’ work with clear and bold lines and curves in navy blue, which, while retaining the original aesthetics of the logo art, makes it digitally discernible on any device and adaptable to all formats. The ‘jali’ in the logo of the institute symbolizes the roots of the Institute in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

The second decision of the IIMA Board pertains to the reconstruction of some buildings in the old campus. Over time, some of the buildings have began to face structural damage, deterioration and have become uninhabitable, posing a safety concern for the campus’s residents. After careful consideration, an RFP process will be initiated later for the reconstruction of the faculty blocks, classroom complex, and the peripheral dorms 16 to 18 with, the same exterior façade, a seismically safe structure, and non-major renovation of the internal space to improve its functionality to suit the needs of the users. The other dorms will be remodeled, in line with the Louis Kahn heritage and keeping in mind the functional needs of current and future residents of the campus.

Also Read: Mindler launches internship programme season three

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn