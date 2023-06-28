IIMA announces 30 new scholarships for 2023-25 batch.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), has announced 30 scholarships for the upcoming 2023-25 batch. These scholarships have been made possible through the contributions of the institute’s alumni. Among the scholarships, 10 will be awarded to first-year students, with each recipient receiving Rs 10 lakh, while the remaining 20 scholarships will be granted to second-year students, with each scholarship amounting to Rs five lakh, according to an official statement.

Additionally, the IIMA offers awards to its students for academic and all-round excellence and performance in specific subjects, which are either awarded by the institute, alumni, individual or organisational donors. The IIMA alumni network comprises more than 40,000 professionals who are closely connected to their alma mater and support the institute in several ways. Together, the class of 2023-2025 comprises 455 students from diverse backgrounds from across the country, the statement mentioned.

The PGP class of 2023-25 comprises 408 students with 26% freshers and 74% experienced candidates having a range of skills and work experience. Forty two per cent of the batch comprises students from non-engineering disciplines and 58% from engineering. Women students comprise 23 per cent of the PGP Class, the institute said.

The PGP FABM batch has 47 students, with all of them hailing from food and agribusiness backgrounds. This year, the class has 42 per cent women students, compared to 38% in the previous year, it added.

With inputs from PTI.