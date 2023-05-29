IIM Visakhapatnam, TimesPro starts first batch of Executive MBA for working professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam has launched the first batch of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme for working professionals at its permanent campus in Ghambhiram. With this, IIM Visakhapatnam has become the second Indian IIM to offer an EMBA programme in a blended mode.

The Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) for working professionals will be conducted through TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. It also includes two in-campus modules of five days each at the GRIHA-5 Star-rated IIM Visakhapatnam campus.

Also Read Mobavenue empowers Adda247 to achieve growth with programmatic capabilities

EMBA Batch 2023-25 consists of 147 working professionals coming from diverse industries such as manufacturing, IT, banking, consulting, E-commerce, telecommunication, retail, among others, with an average work experience of over nine years.

“The programme will help learners understand new-age techniques and practices of business and help them better connect with organisations. Our institution and expert faculty will equip learners with next-gen skills to make a significant social, economic, and environmental impact on the business ecosystem,” M Chandrasekhar, director, IIM Visakhapatnam, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn