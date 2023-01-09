IIM Visakhapatnam partners with TimesPro to launch Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Strategic Management

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam in partnership with TimesPro have launched the Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Strategic Management, as per an official release. According to it, the programme is designed for 12 months and aims to help working professionals to analyse environmental factors.

Furthermore, the programme aims to help learners build skills to drive higher sales and improve productivity and profitability while boosting efficiency, increasing employee engagement, and initiating transformational processes within organisations.

The Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Strategic Management will be conducted via TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

In addition, it will include a three-day campus-immersive session for learners. The programme aims to help learners in subjects such as Business Strategies, Strategy Process, Resilience, Corporate Strategies, Functional Analysis, International Business, Leadership and Strategy, Corporate Governance and Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Digital Disruption and Innovation.