IIM Visakhapatnam launches 2-year Executive MBA in collaboration with TimesPro

Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam has launched a Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme in collaboration with TimesPro, an EdTech platform, according to an official statement. The EMBA programme is specially designed for working professionals, the statement said.

The EMBA programme aims to provide transformative learning experience conducive to gain strategic perspectives and hone innovative thinking. Learners will also get introduced to advanced management concepts, business ethics, and data analytics for better decision-making, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, the EMBA will be conducted via TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. It also includes two in-campus modules of five days each at the IIM Visakhapatnam campus, as per the statement.

The programme intends to help learners vastly enhance their skill sets by taking courses in all domains – Production and Operations Management, Entrepreneurship, Strategy, Finance and Accounting, Decision Sciences, Marketing, Human Resources etc, the statement added. “The hybrid model of teaching-learning process adopted in the programme will be a good symbiosis between technology and pedagogy, ensuring evenly paced, but intensive engagement for an impactful intellectual experience. In essence, the EMBA programme is an essential and valuable degree for executives preparing to lead their functions,” M Chandrasekhar, director, IIM Visakhapatnam, said.