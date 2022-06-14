IIM-Udaipur starts on-campus module for PGDBA for Working Executives; Duration, eligibility of course, and other details inside

The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur has launched a new program for working executives called the PGDBA-WE. It is a 20-month post-graduate diploma program in business administration. This course is designed for executives who have at least three years of experience working full-time. Besides an online format on weekends, the program also features on-campus modules.

The program is open to both individuals and companies. However, the institute has found that it has strong support from its corporate sponsors.

The program is designed to help executives develop a deeper understanding of business management. It is conducted by IIM Udaipur’s renowned faculty of business administration. The candidates were selected based on their performance in various competitive management entrance tests like GMAT/GRE/CAT or by an on-campus examination conducted by IIM Udaipur and a personal interview.

The institute has also changed the format of the program to online mostly to accommodate the needs of the students taking the course from various locations. Originally, it was conducted on-campus.

The program’s classroom sessions are designed to introduce students to real-life situations and provide them with an opportunity to participate in active learning, a statement by the institute said. In addition to case-based learning, various activities such as simulations and group activities are also conducted to enhance the participants’ communication and interpersonal skills.

“I suggest you always be focused on experience over the outcome, be humble, curious, inquisitive, and not be scared, overwhelmed, or overconfident about anything. Think through the purpose with the right toolset, skillset, and mindset. We should be focused on agility including Learning agility, People agility, change agility, result agility, and self-aware agility. I wish you all the very best and enjoy this continuous journey of learning” Arun Krishnan, Director of Human Resources at Diageo said.

The goal of the program is to help participants identify their goals and personal identities. After successfully meeting the program’s various requirements, such as the entrance examinations, they will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from IIM Udaipur.

