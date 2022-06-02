IIM Udaipur: New Incubation Center Aims to Empower Female Founders of Start-ups

Aimed to support and encourage women’s participation in tech, data, and management careers, IIM Udaipur’s Incubation Center inaugurated the First Batch of the new Women-in-tech Accelerator Program. It will be powered by the Department of Science and Technology this will be a 12-week participant-centred accelerator program that will focus on supporting highly innovative and scalable women-led tech ventures.

The course has been designed for female founders that aspire to acquire knowledge, tools and connections to take their startups to the next level, as qualifying startups will get Rs 50,000 cash prize, technical guidance,

mentoring, extensive training, as well as an introduction to industry experts and corporate leaders with networking opportunities with potential investors, and ongoing advisory support for next 12 months.

Startups that are eligible can apply for the first batch of this program.

As per IDC, there is only 24 per cent of women that hold senior leadership positions in technology, as a result, this course would be based on the premise offers gender diversity at the workplace which would add value to the business, society and the economy.

The program would ideally be suited to seed early-stage revenue-generating tech businesses based in India, also operated and founded by Indians. The prerequisites of the course are as follows-

The woman has to a member of the founder’s team with a significant equity stake or in a position of C-suite leadership.

Startup that leverage machine learning, AI, virtual reality, augmented reality, blockchain, and others will be preferred.

The person should have some degree of validation/traction with a viable product or service that has the scope of scaling.

The participant should be legally incorporated and in existence for more than a year.

Based on the mentioned criteria, IIM Udaipur Incubation Center will select 15 women entrepreneurs for the programme via the two-stage competitive procedure, wherein part 1 would include filling out an application form and part 2 would have interviews with the candidates who have been shortlisted. The last date for application submission would be June 15, 2022.

For more details, please visit – https://womenintech.iimuic.org/#1652178068718-d52f62da-c7d6