IIM-Udaipur introduces a new elective learning course under MBA programme – Here’s how it will help students

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Udaipur has introduced a new elective learning course – Management Games, under its MBA programme. According to the institute, the aim of this programme is to promote decision making through the application of management theories to real-time situations.

Announcing the programme, the institute said that under this course, the students will play board games, which will be followed by debriefing sessions. The faculty members connect management learning through these sessions. The institute is looking to include the programme as a full 30-hour course as part of their MBA programme from this year.

Through this programme, students will learn distinctive pedagogy to ensure very high engagement and retention levels. Speaking about the programme, Professor Shobhit Aggarwal, said, “I believe that gamification of management education would revolutionize the way we think about learning. The board-game-based pedagogy already has acceptance in the corporate world and the reviews received from both corporates and students alike are exceptionally good.”

He added, “I am confident that this experiential learning pedagogy is the future of high-impact management education – both in business school courses and in corporate training requirements.”

According to Professor Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, “This course will equip students with advanced education that will enable them to manage real-world situations in the chosen field. It will also help them to enhance their problem-solving abilities required in industry practices. We’re expanding theoretical learning in the classroom to better grasp real-world difficulties in industrial applications. There can be no better teaching than the practical knowledge of making management decisions instead of learning the theory.”

Earlier, the institute ran the programme as an hour course in the Academic Year 2021-22, during which it received excellent student reviews. It was after this that the institute decided to extend the programme to a full 30 hours course.