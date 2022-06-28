IIM Udaipur hosts first annual convocation for PGDBA-WE program

IIM Udaipur Annual Convocation:Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has awarded Post Graduate Diploma to 37 students at the First Annual Convocation for its PGDBA-WE Program. Arun Mishra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited graced the event as the Chief Guest. The program was held on 24 th June 2022 at Balicha, Udaipur.

The event address was delivered by Mr. Ajay Kumar Singhroha, CHRO, HZL, Mr. Ravi Gupta, Head, Corporate Learning and Skill Development, HZL, Prof. Rajesh Agarwal, Chairperson, One-Year MBA programs, faculty & staff of IIM Udaipur, besides parents and relatives of the graduating batches and concluded by Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.

While congratulating all the students, Mr. Arun Mishra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited said that “Management education teaches you art of management. However, the judgement comes while practicing it with an industrial perspective. Try not to move away from your books. Throughout the long term you will understand that as you grow within an industry more you are keen to theoretical applications.

Read through research papers and try to find a solution to your business problems. Mass migration is happening across the globe. Business models are changing with Digital being the biggest disruptor. The additional qualifications will always be involved and will help you to stay relevant in the fast-changing world.”

He further discussed about his journey, career of over three decades in cross domain functions at HZL and its subsidiaries. He also discussed the uncertainties like, COVID pandemic, Ukraine-Russia War, etc.