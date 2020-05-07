IIM-Udaipur goes online; announces online management courses for 2019-21 batch

The institute specified that the students would be able to select one course/bundle of courses offered from the credit course package.

The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur has announced 18 online management courses for its 2019-21 batch on its virtual learning platform to ensure uninterrupted learning during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The courses are offered under Accounting, HR, Advertising, Finance, Statistics, and so on as elective courses and voluntary courses.

“We are setting up infrastructure and processes to move to online learning temporarily. Our faculty members are offering short courses on FINTECH, Blockchain, and Strategic Digital Transformation, amongst others, using online as the mode of education delivery,” IIM-Udaipur’s director Janat Shah said in a press release. Further, he said that the move will enable students to utilize their free time more productively.

The institute specified that the students would be able to select one course/bundle of courses offered from the credit course package. Effective completion of the course/package of courses offered would make the student qualify for two second-year course requirement credits. Students may replace the selected course with an elective two-credit IIM-U course.

Students are therefore permitted to take more than the minimum credits necessary. Besides the aforementioned courses, courses on Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Analytics, Channel Management, Financial Markets, Investment Planning, People Analytics, Emerging Technology for Business Leaders, Digital Product Management, and Project Management Fundamentals are also offered.

In addition, the B-School also provides creditless volunteer courses, some of which will be supported by senior faculties The course layout was built to meet the career requirements of the students.

Earlier, the Indian Management Institute (IIMs) had said that it will release the final list of shortlisted Postgraduate Program (PGP MBA) batch candidates for the 2020-22 academic season. The list which was supposed to be published after the interview round due to lockdown was postponed.