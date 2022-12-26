IIM Shillong launches student-run investment fund

Niveshak, the Finance and Investment Club of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, has completed the first round of funding for Niveshak Investment Fund (NIF), a student-run investment fund, as per an official statement.

According to it, the fund’s primary objective is to practice, implement and apply classroom learning and education to build security analysis, portfolio management, and business valuation skills.

Furthermore, NIF aims to open doors for students to be investors and get involved in learning more about the practical aspects of the stock market. “For the students managing the fund, it will be an opportunity to get hands-on experience in fund management and apply the concepts learned during the rigorous MBA program,” it said.

Niveshak Investment Fund claims to have raised Rs 12.5 lakhs in the first round of fund collection with over 230 investors, crossing a corpus of Rs 14 lakhs.