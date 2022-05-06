IIM Shillong signs MoU with NIFT to promote professional growth

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to facilitate collaborations on students exchange programmes, mentorship and participation in workshops.

The agreement has an initial tenure of three years and was signed on behalf of IIM Shillong and NIFT Shillong by their respective directors D P Goyal and Arindam Das.

According to Goyal, the MoU will promote professional growth both at the national and international levels in design and management, besides promoting cross-disciplinary learning as per the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.

“The key areas of collaboration, knowledge sharing and joint activity cover student exchange programmes, joint field trips, faculty training, mentorship, PhD supervision, joint research and publications, collaboration with foreign experts, and participation in workshops, seminars, and conferences,” Goyal said.

With inputs from PTI.