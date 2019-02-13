IIM-Shillong gets new director, Prof DP Goyal to replace Prof Amitabha De

He has over more than 20 years of teaching experiences at Thapar Institute of Technology, Punjabi University, IMT, Ghaziabad and MDI.

Prof D P Goyal has been appointed the director of the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, an official said here Wednesday. Presently Dean of Management at Gurgaon-based Management Development Institute (MDI), Goyal was appointed by the board of directors for a period of 5-years, IIM-Shillong chief administrative officer Prashant Kulkarni told PTI. Goyal would replace Prof Amitabha De as the director, he said The IIM-Shillong chairperson of the Board of Governors Shishir Bajoria made the announcement officially on Tuesday.

Bajoria said “I am indeed delighted to convey that Prof D P Goyal was the unanimous choice of the search-cum-selection committee and the BoG. Goyal holds a PhD from Kurukshetra University in Management and Information Systems and is presently the Dean at the MDI in Gurgaon. He has over more than 20 years of teaching experiences at Thapar Institute of Technology, Punjabi University, IMT, Ghaziabad and MDI.