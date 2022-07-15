IIM Shillong collaborates with Alba Graduate B-school for students exchange programmes

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has signed a memorandum of understanding with Alba Graduate Business School of Greece for a host of exchange programmes and collaborations, an official said on Friday.

Under the agreement, both the institutes will work together on teacher and student exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and other academic and scientific endeavours, the statement noted. The programme aims to focus on interactions between the two institutions and enhance scopes and opportunities of the students from both the institutions.

The agreement was signed between DP Goyal, directo, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong and Alba Graduate Business School’s dean Kostas Axarloglou. “We look forward to developing the most reliable policies and strategies to successfully achieve the goals in the dynamic environment,” Goyal said.

As a part of the agreement, both the institutions will work to develop workable managerial and technological solutions, he said.

Alba is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). The official statement added that the commission is authorised by the US Department of Education (USDE) and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

In a recent development, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong announced to sign an agreement with EADA Business School. The agreement aims to facilitate students with international exposure and provide student and faculty exchange programmes.

The institute also said that the collaborations will enhance the research and development programmes between the collaborative institutions and provide opportunities to the students belonging to both the institutes.

Few weeks back, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Gwahati joined hands to enhance and boost the entrepreneurship ecosystem of the Northeast region of India. According to the institute, the objective of the partnership is to enhance entrepreneurship mindset among the students. It further added that the collaboration would aim to focus on incubation, research and product development.

