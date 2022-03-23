IIM Sambalpur partners with Center for Adivasi Research and Development to develop entrepreneurship skills among tribals

As a part of the agreement, multi-modal initiatives and projects on teaching, skilling, training and global outreach programmes will be conducted.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Center for Adivasi Research and Development to develop entrepreneurship skills and quality education among tribal youths in Sambalpur.



Multi-modal initiatives and projects on teaching, skilling, training, and global outreach programmes will be conducted as part of the agreement. According to IIM Sambalpur director Mahadeo Jaiswal, Odisha tribal handicraft is impressive. “Tribal artisans and crafts persons could earn a good income, but they lack the entrepreneurial skill and a good market for their products. With the signing of the MoU, the IIM will now work to develop the entrepreneurship skill among tribal youths and work for their capacity building,” he said.



The B-School will try to groom the next generation, tribal kids, for quality education. “Though there is reservation in educational institutions, one will not find many tribal students in higher education institutions. So we will work on how more and more tribal students will go for higher education in good institutions. Additionally, we will also take the support of the Ravenshaw University and the Central University of Odisha for this purpose,” Jaiswal added. Furthermore, the institute will work towards providing a good market for agri products, which are high in demand. Still, the tribals are not getting the proper price for their products because of the lack of appropriate initiative.



The faculties and students of IIM faculties will visit tribal-dominated areas of the state from the next academic session. According to the officials with PTI inputs, efforts will be made to provide equal space and opportunity by linking tribals with the global market so that the exquisite tribal handicraft can get a reasonable and competitive price.



