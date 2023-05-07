IIM Sambalpur launches new campus in Delhi, announces course in collaboration with foreign universities

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has launched its new campus in New Delhi. The campus is located in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Industrial Area in the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID) campus.

According to an official statement, the new IIM Sambalpur campus plans to offer short and long-duration executive and other programmes in management from the ISID campus, drawing upon the ISID infrastructure as well as its faculties. The objective is to cater to working professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs who want to pursue management studies. They campus will also provide an option of a dual degree from international universities on weekends.

Some of the international universities include Sorbonne Business School, Paris, France, Institute of International Universities Consortium (IIE), Paris, France, and University of Bordeaux, France.

“The opening of our new campus in Delhi aims to provide quality education and foster a community of professionals capable of driving change and leading organizations to success. With this new campus, we aim to further our mission of providing world-class management education from a premium IIM to students and professionals across India. We look forward to welcoming students, entrepreneurs, and professionals to our new campus in Delhi,” Mahadeo Jaiswal, director, IIM Sambalpur, said.



New course launch

IIM Sambalpur also announced a new two-year hybrid MBA programme specifically for working professionals, strategic leaders, and entrepreneurs with a minimum experience of three years. The programme is offered in a blended mode, with the option of obtaining a dual degree from international universities as per the latest NEP. It will be conducted on weekends at the ISID Campus of IIM Sambalpur’s Delhi Centre. A judicious mix of flipped classrooms, lectures, case discussions, project work, term papers, role-play, seminar presentations, assignments, management games, and simulations would be used in a blended mode to impart education, the release said.

Upon successful completion of the course, the participants will get the following benefits: –

MBA, 2-year degree programme in the national capital of the country (Delhi) with an option of Dual degree from Sorbonne Business School, Paris, France, Institute of International Universities Consortium (IIE), Paris, France, and University of Bordeaux, France.

International Immersion Programme.

Interactions with corporate and faculties from top national and international Business Schools.

Build influential connections.

IIM Sambalpur Alumni status.

Rigorous, cutting-edge curriculum with entrepreneurial orientation.

Flipped classroom pedagogy.

Focus on cohort diversity across nationalities.

Specialization in Digital Strategy and Product Management, Entrepreneurial Innovation, and Functional domain.

