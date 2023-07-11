IIM Sambalpur commences 9th MBA batch with enrollment of 320 Students; including 60% women.

IIM Sambalpur, a business school, has commenced its 9th MBA batch for the years 2023-2025, establishing it as the largest group of students in the institute’s history. This year, the institute has expanded the batch size from 300 students in the previous year to 320 students, according to an official release.

With a strong commitment to inclusivity, IIM Sambalpur has witnessed a significant surge in the participation of women, who now constitute 60% of the student body, with 197 female students securing their positions in the course out of a total of 329 students. The remaining 40% of seats (132 seats) have been filled by male students, the release mentioned.

“IIM Sambalpur aims to create a profound impact on society as a whole. The incoming batch of students will have the opportunity to embrace these values, fostering a sense of innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness within themselves and beyond. This broader societal impact is anticipated to leave a lasting impression and contribute to a brighter future,” Mahadeo Jaiswal, director, IIM Sambalpur, said.