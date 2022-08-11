IIM Rohtak invites applications for fifth batch of postgraduate diploma in sports management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak is offering a two-year executive postgraduate diploma in sports management for the academic year 2022-24. The institute has invited applications for the fifth batch of the course from experienced management professionals, sports enthusiasts and sports administrators to become leaders in the exciting field of sports management though this course. The last date to apply for the diploma online is August 17th , 2022. Applicants have been requested to apply before the due date to avoid last minute hassle.

According to the official statement, the eligibility criteria for the diploma allows candidate with Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent overall grade point average. Work experience in relevant field will be an added advantage, as per the criteria.

Further, the statement mentioned that all students who are interested to enroll in the programme and possess requisite qualification need to register online on the official website of the institute. The statement added that the application fees for the diploma course is Rs 1,000 which is a non-refundable amount.

Furthermore, according to the official statement, students will get an opportunity to pursue Master of Science (MSc) in Sports Management from Ulster University, UKIndian Institute of Management.

The statement claimed that Rohtak is the first amongst all IIMs to have a PG Diploma programme in sports management. This programme is for industrious participants interested in working in the sports, entertainment, and related industries. Graduates of the programme will be equipped to understand the legal, regulatory, operational, financial, and branding concepts in the sports industry, nationally and globally.

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak is a public business school located in Haryana, an adjoining state to the National Capital. The institute was established in 2010 as one of the six new IIMs announced by the government under the 11th Five Year Plan.

Read Also: DU plans courses on emotional intelligence, art of being happy, from academic year 2022-23

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn